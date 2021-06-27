Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 220 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

