Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Increased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MASI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $121,292,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 43.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,737,000 after purchasing an additional 174,134 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,060 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Masimo by 228.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $203.81 and a 1 year high of $284.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

