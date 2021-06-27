Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,300 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.05. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

