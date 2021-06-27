Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $79,000 in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,339,000 after acquiring an additional 250,983 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,208,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 343,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

