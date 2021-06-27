Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $264,800. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NXRT opened at $55.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 148.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.