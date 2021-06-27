Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VGR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 87.91%.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

