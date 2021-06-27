Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 42,772 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $359.27 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.81 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.15.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

