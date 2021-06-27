Marlowe (LON:MRL) Price Target Raised to GBX 235 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Marlowe (LON:MRL) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MRL. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 951 ($12.42) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marlowe from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 833.40 ($10.89).

Get Marlowe alerts:

LON:MRL opened at GBX 896 ($11.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marlowe has a 1-year low of GBX 478 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 899.94 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of £691.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 792.57.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.