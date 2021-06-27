Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$26.03. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.00, with a volume of 342,910 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.87. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.11%.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.