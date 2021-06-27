MANTRA DAO Price Down 30.3% Over Last Week (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $30.17 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003353 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00020291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.64 or 0.00587563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038591 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 310,533,174 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

