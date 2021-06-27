Maker Reaches Market Cap of $2.02 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Maker has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2,034.46 or 0.06094143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $2.02 billion and $87.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,351 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

