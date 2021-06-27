Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.15

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 175227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

