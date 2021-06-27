LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of LTC Properties worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE LTC opened at $39.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

