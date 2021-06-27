LSL Property Services’ (LSL) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 185.51 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15.
LSL Property Services Company Profile
