LSL Property Services’ (LSL) Add Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. LSL Property Services has a 1-year low of GBX 185.51 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

