LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,152 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,877 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Western Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

