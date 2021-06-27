LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,088 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

