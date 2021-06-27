LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $480,000 Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.50. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 27.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

