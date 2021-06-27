LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $45.92 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 14.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.90.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.