LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 70,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $211.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.29 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

