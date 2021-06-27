LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in CarMax by 3.9% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in CarMax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Stephens increased their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

CarMax stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

