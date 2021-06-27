LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,390.50 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

