LockTrip (LOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $97,860.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 27th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $10.87 or 0.00033061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $162.58 million and approximately $97,860.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009727 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

