Lobstex Price Hits $0.0545 on Top Exchanges (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $861,418.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lobstex has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,153,346 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

