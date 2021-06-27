Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LYG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,353,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 228,544 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $87,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

