LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives $94.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research firms have commented on LIVN. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in LivaNova by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 88,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.