Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Reaches $37.41 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.17 or 0.00018581 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $37.41 million and approximately $509,798.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00043383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00109104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00164839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,257.78 or 1.00202196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002874 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,066,759 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

