Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. 1,045,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,310. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.95. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $79.67 and a 12-month high of $136.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.