Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSPD shares. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of NYSE:LSPD opened at $84.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.65. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $86.66.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

