Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,857 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 40,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 239,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW opened at $112.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $124.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Alan West sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $125,594.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,621.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

