Lido Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.86 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,317,582.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

