Liberty Financial Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.24 (ASX:LFG)

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers residential mortgages; motor finance, commercial finance, business financing, SMSF lending, custom lending, and loans to self-managed super funds; and personal loans and small and medium enterprises loans.

