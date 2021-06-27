LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total transaction of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Aspireon Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,849,000 after acquiring an additional 298,680 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 9,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.62. 398,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

