Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Trading Down 4.2%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) shares fell 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.93. 330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.53.

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.