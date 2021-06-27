LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, Director Allan R. Landon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,752.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $30,005.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,234.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

