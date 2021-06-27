Laura Francis Sells 1,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 1.28. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.