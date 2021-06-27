Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 5,777 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $252,339.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,261 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,840.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,725,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.27, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.