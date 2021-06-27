LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $80.55.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

