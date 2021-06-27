Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will announce $17.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.50 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 million.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LMRK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. 64,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,019. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

