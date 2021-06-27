Lake Street Capital Increases Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $12.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STXS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $709.27 million, a P/E ratio of -95.69 and a beta of 1.56. Stereotaxis has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.87.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

