Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.60 Billion

Analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to post sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America reported sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year sales of $14.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $14.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laboratory Co. of America.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.69.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.24. 738,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.42. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $159.24 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.