L. Dyson Dryden Sells 15,270 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $245,694.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,196,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $539,807.37.

LIND opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.76. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

