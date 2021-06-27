Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.84

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.84 and last traded at $61.48, with a volume of 20871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.95%.

In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $2,263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

