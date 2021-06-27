KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in KT were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter worth $125,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

