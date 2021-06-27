Krispy Kreme, Inc. Prices IPO at $21.00-$24.00 Per Share (DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT) expects to raise $601 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 26,700,000 shares at $21.00-$24.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Krispy Kreme, Inc. generated $1.1 billion in revenue and had a net loss of $60.9 million. The company has a market cap of $3.6 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Citigroup, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities served as the underwriters for the IPO and Capital One Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Credit Agricole CIB, Mischler Financial Group, MUFG, Ramirez & Co., Santander Investment Securities and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” (Note: Krispy Kreme, Inc., is planning to go public again, according to its S-1 filing dated June 1, 2021. The company was taken private in 2016 by JAB Holding Co., a European investment fund. JAB will sell stock in the IPO. After the IPO, JAB will still be the controlling shareholder.) Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Over its 83-year history, Krispy Kreme has developed a broad consumer base, selling 1.3 billion doughnuts across 30 countries in fiscal 2020. We are an omni-channel business operating through a network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. We believe that we have one of the largest and most passionate consumer followings today, exemplified by the over 38 billion total media impressions generated by Krispy Kreme in fiscal 2020. As an affordable indulgence enjoyed across cultures, races, and income levels, we believe that Krispy Kreme has the potential to deliver joyful experiences across the world. Krispy Kreme doughnuts are world-renowned for their freshness, taste and quality. Our iconic Original Glazed doughnut is universally recognized for its melt-in-your-mouth experience. One differentiating aspect of the Original Glazed® doughnut is its ability to be served hot. In our Hot Light Theater Shops, we produce fresh Original Glazed doughnuts right in front of our guests and turn on our iconic “Hot Now” light to let the world know that our doughnuts are hot and ready. We dedicate ourselves to providing the freshest and most awesome doughnut experience imaginable, with 73% of our surveyed customers, in a 2021 survey conducted by the Company, reporting that if they could eat only one doughnut brand for the rest of their life, they would choose Krispy Kreme. “.

Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and has 21000 employees. The company is located at 2116 Hawkins Street Charlotte, North Carolina 28203 and can be reached via phone at (800) 457-4779 or on the web at http://www.krispykreme.com/.

