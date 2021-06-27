Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 185.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.60. 548,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,300. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.