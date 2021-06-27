Konecranes’ (KNCRY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNCRY opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34. Konecranes has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $8.95.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

