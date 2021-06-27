Kishore Seendripu Sells 13,362 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at $9,562,409.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxLinear alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85.

On Friday, May 28th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,086 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $496,613.70.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,035 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $503,411.70.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Kishore Seendripu sold 13,198 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $483,310.76.

On Thursday, May 13th, Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $298,685.24.

On Thursday, April 8th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,908 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $314,897.80.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $318,942.20.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $41.44 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,543,000 after buying an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after buying an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.