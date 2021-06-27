Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 383,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $63,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNSL. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after buying an additional 16,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $162.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.85 and a 12 month high of $252.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.