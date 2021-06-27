Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Cormark

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

K has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.85.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$64,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,044,365.88. Insiders have sold a total of 237,532 shares of company stock worth $2,310,843 in the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.