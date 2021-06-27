Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $98.81. 179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.13. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

